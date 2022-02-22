Jodie Turner-Smith Stuns In Green Bikini On Miami Getaway — Photos

See Pics

February 21, 2022 7:01PM EST

Jodie Turner-Smith is soaking up the sun in some sexy snaps that she shared from her girls’ trip to Miami.

Jodie Turner-Smith blessed her fans with an inside look to her Miami getaway. She uploaded a collection of pics from her girls’ trip, writing, “i never do these. but here’s a 3/4 best friends in miami photo dump.” In the first pic, she showed off her stunning figure in a hunter-green bikini. She gave a coy look to the camera as she held up a pair of sunflowers in one hand and a cocktail in the other.

She looked like she had plenty of fun with her friends on the beach. She sat in her beach chair with one of her friends and then played with an adorable puppy with her other friend. As the collage went on, her pics got cheekier and cheekier. In one pic, she posed on all fours as she arched her booty and showed off her cleavage. She also hit the club with her friends and teased a pic of her from behind as she was walking up the stairs.

The Queen & Slim actress is married to Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. She recently supported her husband’s breakout role by wearing a throwback shirt of him from his Dawson’s days. They’ve definitely proved that they’re couple goals ever since they tied the knot in 2019.

Jodie Turner-Smith on the red carpet. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

They also have an adorable little one! The two actors welcomed a healthy baby girl into the world in April 2020, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

