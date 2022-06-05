joe-biden-claps-back-at-elon-musk’s-economy-comments:-‘lots-of-luck-on-his-trip-to-the-moon’

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

President Joe Biden did not appear to take kindly to Elon Musk‘s recent opinion about the financial state of America. According to Reuters, Musk told his Tesla executives via email that he had a “super bad feeling” about the future of the US economy, prompting him to cease hiring and lay off a whopping 10 percent of the company’s staff. When asked about the situation at a press conference on June 3, Biden responded sternly.

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly,” he retorted. “I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips,” he added, laying down his argument.

President Joe Biden (Shutterstock)

However, clearly not done with his comeback, Biden decided to add one last snarky comment. “So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” he quipped, referencing Musk’s company SpaceX, a private space travel cooperation.

The remark did not go unnoticed by the South African billionaire, who responded on his notorious Twitter account the same day. “Thanks, Mr. President!” he sarcastically wrote, including a press release from NASA, who detailed its 2021 partnership with SpaceX to develop a commercial moon lander.

Elon Musk (Shutterstock)

The CEO’s many controversial tweets aren’t his only association with the website.

