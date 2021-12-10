Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Stuns In One Shoulder Black Gown — Photo

See Pic

December 9, 2021 11:43PM EST

Naomi Biden looked so glam in her new Instagram photo as she hilariously declared she’s a Bette Midler fan!

The 27-year-old granddaughter of President Joe Biden, Naomi, looked so gorgeous in her latest photo! The brunette donned a one-shoulder black gown as she posted outside of a room that was marked with the seal of the president. The asymmetrical long sleeved dress featured a sheer fabric with a zig-zag like pattern, reminiscent of designer Missoni. She kept her hair down and straight, also showing off a pair of drop earrings in the black and white post. “I am honored to be a Bette Midler stan,” she quipped in the caption, posted on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Naomi boasts over 177,000 followers, many of who liked and commented on the photo — including her cousin Cuffe Owens‘ wife, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King. “werq, queen,” Meghan, who married into the Biden family by marrying Joe’s nephew in October, posted. Notably, Naomi was in attendance for the intimate nuptials, held at the home of Cuffe’s parents in Pennsylvania. “Why the Bidens gatta be this good lookin,” another follower posted.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate recently made headlines over some very happy news: she announced she’s set to marry her partner Peter Neal! Naomi confirmed that she and her boyfriend were engaged via Instagram with a sweet couple selfie that showed off her stunning ring and glowing complexion. A close-up of her hand revealed the gorgeous piece of jewelry featured an emerald cut diamond, estimated to be about 2.5 carats, set in a yellow gold band. “Forever,” she captioned the post, made on Sept.

