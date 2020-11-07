joe-biden-provides-update-as-vote-counting-continues

Published 3 hours ago

Written by Madison J. Gray

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave an update to the nation during the late evening on Friday, Nov. 6 providing a status report on the counting of votes and when we can finally put an end to the 2020 presidential election. As of right now, the date is mostly in Biden’s favor as votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. Although the race has not been called, said that a win was all but forthcoming and that he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris are already hard at work and have been preparing for the transition.

“We’re on track to over 300 electoral college votes,” said Biden, who was joined on the stage at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., by Harris. “And look at the national numbers. We’re going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us.”

The Biden-Harris campaign pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in both Georgia and Pennsylvania within the past 24 hours and the lead is increasing, by estimates from CBS News. In Pennsylvania, he is leading by more than 28,000 votes. In Georgia, the race is much closer, where he leads by only about 4,400 votes. In that state, if the race remains as close as it is, the Trump campaign would be allowed to request a recount, which Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Also counting votes were Nevada and Arizona,

