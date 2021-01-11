fbpx
Joe Biden's Rescue Dog Major will be Indogurated

January 11, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden isn’t the only one being ushered into the White House with pomp and circumstance … his rescue dog, Major, is getting “indogurated.” Major, a German Shepherd, is getting honored by the Delaware shelter where the Bidens…  » Read Full Articles

