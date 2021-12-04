‘rhonj’-star-joe-giudice-split-from-girlfriend-daniela-fittipaldi:-‘i-don’t-have-time’-for-romance

Interview

December 4, 2021 12:19AM EST

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star explained why things didn’t work out in his most recent relationship, but he has big plans.

Sometimes things just don’t work out! Joe Giudice and his girlfriend of one year Daniela Fittipaldi have broken up, as the star told People in an interview on Friday December 3. The 49-year-old RHONJ star admitted that he has a lot of plans for upcoming projects and was looking to spend more time with his family, after he was deported to his native country of Italy in 2019, following fraud charges.

Being busy with work and attempting to move back to the United States appear to be the main reasons that things just didn’t pan out between the reality star and his girlfriend. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” he told People. “I just honestly don’t have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I’m more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family.” Joe also teased that he “has been keeping loaded with new exciting projects.”

Even though the relationship didn’t work out with Daniela, Joe doesn’t seem like he has any hard feelings, and even seemed to suggest that they could possibly reunite in the future. “It was great while it lasted with Daniela and we will see what the future will bring. I’m just more concentrated on everything else right now,” he said.

Joe explained why things didn’t work out with his girlfriend in a new interview. (Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

Before Daniela,

