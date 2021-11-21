Joe Giudice Is Fighting to Return to the U.S. After Italy Deportation

Joe Giudice’s Deportation Appeal Denied

Joe Giudice is hoping to return home to the United States.

About a year and a half after he was deported to his native Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud and spending another seven months in an ICE detention center, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Teresa Giudice‘s ex is fighting to come back to the States.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Bravo alum told E! News that his manager, Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, connected him with attorney Jessica Cadavid so they could start the process of trying to get him to the U.S.

He confirmed that his lawyer “is filing a waiver of inadmissibility.” According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, the waiver will “allow certain inadmissible foreign nationals to enter the United States temporarily as nonimmigrants.”

“I feel I deserve one because I did my time for a mistake that I deeply regret,” the 49-year-old star said in a statement to E! News. “It cost me my life, my family. It was a bad judgment on my end, which I deeply regret.”

He continued, “If I could do it all over again, I would never make that mistake knowing what I know now and all I’ve learned. I have worked hard day in and day out to prove myself.”

The former Bravolebrity explained that “sometimes good people make bad mistakes,” but that doesn’t mean they have to pay for it with a “lifetime of judgment and torture.”

Instagram / Joe Giudice

Joe said he believes it “could take up to a year” to get answers about returning to the U.S.

