Teresa Giudice Reveals How Ex-Husband Joe Really Feels About Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas

November 15, 2021 11:10PM EST

What does Joe Giudice think about Teresa Giudice’s engagement to Luis Ruelas? The ‘RHONJ’ star revealed how her ex-husband really feels about her fiancé in a new interview.

Although Teresa Giudice, 49, and ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, had their ups and downs during their relationship, Joe is apparently all for her new engagement to Luis Ruelas, 46. “They like each other,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on the Kelly Clarkson Show of her ex hubby-to-be, per PEOPLE. “We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.’”

The New Jersey OG continued, “We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy,” she explained. “So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

Teresa and Luis began dating in November 2020, and their relationship took a serious turn in October when they moved into a sprawling New Jersey mansion together. Their coupling came two months after Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who amicably split in 2019, share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, together. The split came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud.

So far, Joe has been pretty supportive of his ex-wife’s choice in Luis,

