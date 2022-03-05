joe-jonas-cradles-daughter-willa,-1,-in-miami-amid-wife-sophie-turner’s-pregnancy

See Pics

March 4, 2022 11:52PM EST

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy.

Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.

Joe Jonas cradled baby Willa after his wife Sophie Turner’s second pregnancy was confirmed. (The Mega Agency / BACKGRID)

In the sweet new photos, Joe cradled baby Willa in one arm as he navigated the Miami airport. The star rocked a casual, comfortable look consisting of a white t-shirt, silver necklace, and embroidered “LA” cap. Willa, who faced away from the camera as she adorably held onto her dad’s t-shirt, wore a classic baby uniform of a comfy striped long sleeve and diaper. Willa’s brown hair is already beginning to fall into curly brown waves– paired with the news she’s about to become a big sister, it’s hard to believe the little Jonas has grown up so fast.

Joe rocked a casual look for his afternoon navigating the Miami airport with his baby daughter. (The Mega Agency / BACKGRID)

Joe and Sophie welcomed Willa in July of 2020, after a pregnancy Sophie herself never confirmed. Though it’s unclear whether Sophie will ever comment on her baby bump, she’s been far from shy about hiding it and has rocked crop tops and bikinis happily in the past few weeks.

