john-mulaney-&-kenan-thompson-bring-the-laughs-in-subway-themed-musical-sketch-on-‘snl’

February 27, 2022 1:14AM EST

John Mulaney is known for his musical sketches, and didn’t disappoint when he joined the five-timers club on Feb. 26.

John Mulaney, 37, returned as SNL host for the fifth time! The former cast member slayed even more musical sketches this week, and was joined by a variety of cast members as he sang at an unfortunately lame dance, outside a churro stand, and wearing a baseball jersey. Castmembers from Cecily Strong to Keenan Thompson supported him in the hilarious sketches, making his Five-Timer Club episode truly one to remember.

John Mulaney brought down the house again in multiple musical sketches on this weeks ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

Back in March 2020, John brought the laughs with a Sound of Music bit that included Cecily Strong as Liesl von Trapp alongside his Rolf Gruber. The music followed the sound of the original Julie Andrews film — which is one of the most iconic movies in cinema history — but put their own spin on a tune related to a whopping age difference between the on-screen sketch characters.

“I’m only 19, I know I’m that naive…the fellows that meet me tell me I’m sweet and willingly I believe,” Cecily sang, before realizing that John’s Rolf was much older than her. “You’re 33? But you ride a bicycle and you live with your mother?” Cecily’s Liesl questioned.

Keenan Thompson was one of the actors to join John in his musical sketches. (NBC)

John’s late 2000s run as writer on the iconic comedy sketch show was a dream come true for him — but in an interview, he admitted it was a childhood dream.

