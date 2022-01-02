john-mulaney's-ex-anna-marie-tendler-reflects-on-her-“harsh-and-punishing”-year

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

According to Anna Marie Tendler, it’s been a hard year.

The artist reflected on the challenges and changes of the past several months in a lengthy Instagram post on New Year’s Eve.

Anna, who revealed in May that then-husband John Mulaney “decided to end our marriage,” shared how she’s coping and healing during a time of “grief” and “trauma” for many.

She began by discussing the “unfathomable” losses of the last two years, seemingly referring to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that there is no “normal” to go “back” to anymore.

“My own brain is well acquainted with the elusiveness of hope that materializes in sporadic and ephemeral waves,” she shared. “I suppose, in part, this is what it means to live with depression and anxiety.”

Anna, 36, believes that “melancholia” is “amplified by circumstance” and “the circumstances of my year have been harsh and punishing,” she said, without mentioning her ex specifically.

“I find myself asking, ‘when will I feel normal?’ but in reality I recognize that the normal from before has expired; ‘normal’ is an impossibility, there is only ‘new,'” wrote Anna, who tied the knot with John in 2014.

“So how does one digest grief? How do we metabolize trauma, collective and individual?” she went on. “How, precisely, do we sit with, in order to move through? We call our friends; we allow ourselves to laugh. We cry in parked cars. We work; we rest. We throw plates just to watch them break; we make things with our hands. We write, we read, we watch movies. We listen to music. We run,

