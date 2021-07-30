john-travolta-shares-photo-of-daughter-ella-dressed-as-alice-in-wonderland-for-new-film

John Travolta’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta are enjoying very merry un-birthdays as she films her new movie.

The 67-year-old iconic actor shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday, July 29 that showed his 21-year-old daughter in costume for Get Lost, a new live-action film with fantasy elements that offers a modern-day take on Alice in Wonderland. Ella stars in the lead role as Alicia/Alice, a woman living in Budapest, Hungary who goes on a wild overnight adventure when the city transforms into Wonderland, according to Deadline.

“Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost,'” John captioned the photo of Ella glancing over her shoulder in her elaborate blue dress. “I’m a very proud dad!”

A day earlier, Ella posted a video to her own Instagram account to inform fans she’s currently filming on location for the project that also stars James Cromwell and Abby Corrigan.

“Hi, everyone,” Ella said in the footage. “I am here in beautiful Budapest, Hungary, filming the modern-day reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, called Get Lost. I am so excited to be here—amazing cast, amazing crew, I can’t wait to share it with you guys, and I’ll keep you posted.”

While this is Ella’s first lead role, she’s previously appeared in a couple of her dad’s films. These include the 2019 crime saga The Poison Rose that also featured Morgan Freeman, and the 2009 comedy Old Dogs that co-starred the late Robin Williams.

Earlier in the month,

» Read Full Article