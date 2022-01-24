jojo-siwa-celebrates-anniversary-of-coming-out-with-must-read-message

JoJo Siwa celebrates the first anniversary of her coming out, writing to fans, “Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect.”

It’s time to celebrate!

JoJo Siwa took to Instagram on Jan. 22 to mark the first anniversary of her coming out as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever,” the 18-year-old Nickelodeon star began, posting the picture of herself wearing the “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” T-shirt that she first shared with her fans on Jan. 22, 2021. “A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay.”

Siwa, who has 23.6 million followers across Instagram and YouTube alone, said she’s often asked if coming out was scary for her. “The answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary,” she continued, “however… it’s what makes me… me. So I had no fear with sharing it with the world.”

The “Boomerang” singer added that people also frequently ask her, “‘Your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids [you’re] gay?'” Her response? “Truthfully, I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share.”

At the end of her post, Siwa expressed her gratitude for her fans and sent along an important reminder. “Please never forget that no matter who you are,

