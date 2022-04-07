jojo-siwa-cuts-off-her-iconic-ponytail-in-extreme-hair-makeover:-before-&-after-photos

JoJo Siwa chopped off her iconic ponytail & she showed off her hair makeover in a new Instagram video.

JoJo Siwa is known for her long, blonde side ponytail, but the 18-year-old decided to chop it all o0ff in an extreme hair makeover. The YouTube star shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Mayyyyy have done something todayyy,” while sitting in a salon chair as the stylist quickly chopped off her hair.

In the video, the song “Cool For The Summer,” by Demi Lovato played as she sat with an apron in a chair. The stylist twirled her ponytail before taking scissors and cutting the entire tail off, leaving her hair in a short, shoulder-length lob.

It was fitting that JoJo had that specific song playing in the background because now that summer is approaching, it seems JoJo wanted a fresh new short haircut that will keep her cool all summer long.

JoJo Siwa. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

While we haven’t seen JoJo’s final look yet, it probably looks fabulous, considering JoJo can pull off just about any look. We’re not the only ones who are super excited about her new cut, in fact, tons of her fans stormed the comments section to rave about her new look.

One fan wrote, “IM LITERALLY STOKED,” while Dancing With The Stars pro, Sharna Burgess, commented, “Ahhhhh!!!!!” Other comments from fans read, “Omg I’m so excited,” and even, “U got a haircut JoJo awww I bet u look fabulous as always Hun I love u no matter what u will always be my beautiful girl Queen of my heart.”

