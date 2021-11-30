jojo-siwa-holds-nothing-back-about-her-dating-deal-breakers-and-how-she-copes-with-a-break-up

“The Rundown”: JoJo Siwa Finds THIS Female TikToker Attractive

JoJo Siwa is pulling back the curtain when it comes to her love life.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star, who was in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew for nine months before they called it quits in October, opened up about how she’s been dealing with heartbreak, her dating deal-breakers and more in an exclusive interview with E! News’ The Rundown.

When asked how she coped with her and Kylie’s split, JoJo kept it real, saying, “I don’t know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak.”

“I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real,” she continued. “But that things were going to be OK was also real.”

The 18-year-old social media sensation admitted that music also triggered certain emotions after her relationship ended.

JoJo recalled a time when she broke down in tears with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson.

“One day, Jenna played ‘All I Ask’ [by Adele] on the car ride home from getting a spray tan,” JoJo shared, “and I was sobbing because it was practically how my relationship ended.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Although the Dance Moms alum didn’t reveal if she plans on being single for a while, her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, chimed in on the qualities she hopes her daughter’s future partner has.

» Read Full Article