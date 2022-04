jojo-siwa-says-she’s-‘very-much-so-in-love’-amid-kylie-prew-reconciliation-speculation

View gallery

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Have JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew officially reunited? “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum stated during an April 25 interview with Extra, playing coy about whom she was exactly speaking. “I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

“I mean, listen, I will [reveal who it is] one day,” the singer said, dodging the inquiry about the “human” in question. “I’m not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Kylie Prew & JoJo Siwa (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

For now, the Nickelodeon star admitted that while she and her girlfriend are dating long distance, the’re still making things work the best they can. “It would be really nice if she was at my home,” she confessed. “We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and [during] FaceTimes when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…”

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 finalist went on to compare her post-breakup emotional state to “scrambled eggs,” but noted that her newfound relationship status has helped her find some grounding.

“I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” she shared. “It’s like that corner piece that you just needed.”

JoJo Siwa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock). » Read Full Article