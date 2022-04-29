jojo-siwa-says-she-‘turned-into-justin-bieber’-with-new-short-haircut:-before-&-after-photos

View gallery

JoJo Siwa, 18, has shown fans exactly how she styles her brand new ‘do in a brand new TikTok. The teen sensation cut her notoriously long, blonde hair on April 7, 2022 and completely shocked fans. “Mayyyyy have done something todayyy,” she captioned a video showing her lengthy locks being chopped. Now that JoJo has gotten used to her short hair, she seems to have her styling process down.

@itsjojosiwa

Still learning how I like to do my new hair everyday hahahaha but here is todays magic

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi

So, how does JoJo perfect her drastically shorter look? First, she wets it. Next, she adds an unspecified brand of hair oil to it and combs it out. Then, she runs her fingers through her hair with some sea salt spray and volumizing spray before blow-drying it. Once her hair is dry, JoJo takes a break to put some makeup on. She did not note if she takes a makeup break every time she styles her hair. Once she starts her hair routine up again, she uses a “really tiny little curling iron” to give the longer portion of her hair tight corkscrew curls. However, they don’t stay little for long. Finishing out her routine, she adds some more texture spray and runs her fingers through her hair. To top it off, she applies hairspray to her entire head to hold her look in place.

JoJo Siwa had long, blonde hair for most of her life in front of the camera (Photo: Shutterstock)

At the conclusion of her tutorial video,

