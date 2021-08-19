jon-bon-jovi’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-the-rocker’s-3-sons-&-1-daughter

Jon Bon Jovi shares Stephanie, Jake, Jesse, and Romeo with his longtime wife Dorothea Hurley. Here’s everything to know about the musician’s four children.

Jon Bon Jovi, real name John Francis Bongiovi Jr., needs no introduction. But here’s a brief one anyway: the rocker, 59, is a singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and actor best known as the front man of the famed rock band Bon Jovi, which formed in 1983. While the musician is most revered for belting out “Livin’ On a Prayer” and making appearances in films like Young Guns II, Jon Bon Jovi also boasts two other notable gigs: husband and father.

The musician has been married to wife Dorothea Hurley, a restaurateur and karate instructor, 58, since 1989. Together they share four children: Jacob Hurley, 19, Stephanie Rose, 28, Jesse, 26, and Romeo Jon, 17. In an interview with PEOPLE last October, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife revealed that they quarantined with all four of their children amid the pandemic, offering a sweet glimpse into the tight knit unit.

“For about a month, our whole family was intact. Then the big kids finally said, ‘We’re out,’ and made a run for it,” he joked. Dorothea added, “Our focus has always been family first and making sure that people are doing well. We like each other. We spent a lot of time together, and it was more than we have spent in many years, but it was nice.” Below is everything you should know about the longtime couple’s four children.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi

Jacob, referred to as mostly Jake, is one of Jon Bon Jovi’s three sons — and there’s no denying his uncanny resemblance to his famous father.

» Read Full Article