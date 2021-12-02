Jonah Hill Rocks Bushy Beard & Long Hair As Jerry Garcia On Set Of ‘Grateful Dead’ Biopic — Photo

See Pic

December 2, 2021 12:10AM EST

Jonah Hill was almost unrecognizable as he was seen dressed in a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts while getting ready to portray Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Grateful Dead biopic.

Jonah Hill, 37, is gearing up to take on the incredible role of Jerry Garcia from the Grateful Dead on the small screen and is already looking the part! The actor was photographed walking around the set of the upcoming biopic about the band, which is directed by Martin Scorsese, in West Hollywood, CA on Nov. 30, and looked a lot like the late singer with a bushy beard and long hair. He also wore a tie-dye hoodie and matching shorts by Camp High, which was clearly inspired by the 1960s era in which Jerry lived.

Jonah Hill on the set of the Grateful Dead biopic. (TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID)

In addition to his shirt and shorts, Jonah wore tie-dye socks and Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows that appeared to be a tribute to their fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 a few days ago. He also puffed on a cigarette and looked relaxed as he gets ready to film what will definitely be a memorable flick.

The untitled Grateful Dead biopic will “chronicle the band’s formation in the Bay Area as the ’60s psychedelic counterculture movement started to take off,” according to Variety. The band was known for being one of the bands that catapulted the rise of psychedelic counterculture and toured the country with devoted fans known as Deadheads. Jerry, who struggled with heroin and cocaine addictions throughout his life, died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1995.

