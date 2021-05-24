jonas-brothers-reunite-on-the-bbmas-stage-&-debut-new-single-‘leave-before-you-love-me’

The Jonas Brothers debuted their brand new collaboration with Marshmello, ‘Leave Before You Love Me,’ at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards along with a medley of their hits! Check out the pics!

The Jonas Brothers are back and better than ever! The trio — Nick, Joe, and Kevin — reunited on the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 and debuted their new song with DJ Marshmello, “Leave Before You Love Me.” The group closed out the show with an electric rendition of their latest single, along with a medley of their past hits like “Sucker,” followed by “Only Human.” Fans were all about the performance, and we can totally imagine they were “dancing in the living room” along to the music.

Jonas Brothers perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 [Rob Latour/Shutterstock].The performance capped off an amazing night for the trio, especially Nick! The 2021 BBMAs served as Nick’s very first time hosting an awards show, and as the master of ceremonies, he kept the entire show running. Prior to their performance, the brothers posed for photos on the arrival carpet, and Nick even got the chance to snap a few pics with his lady love, Priyanka Chopra! The couple looked so exceptionally loved up and super sweet. Priyanka even served as a presenter, introducing Duran Duran‘s performance earlier in the evening.

While fans loved seeing Nick and Priyanka loving it up on the red carpet, the thrill of seeing him reunite with his older brothers on the stage was totally exhilarating for longtime Jo Bro fans. The trio just dropped their new song with Marshmello on May 21,

