jonathan-bennett-reveals-the-unexpected-way-his-‘mean-girls’-fans-supported-him-after-coming-out

Jonathan Bennett, who became everyone’s favorite crush thanks to his break-out role in ‘Mean Girls,’ feared losing his legions of female fans when he came out.

Jonathan Bennett is proudly living his truth these days. He’s engaged to Jaymes Vaughan and the couple have teamed up with KAY Jewelers to design ‘Our Ring by Jaymes & Jonathan’, one of the first same-sex engagement / wedding ring offerings by a major retailer. But, for many years Jonathan lived in fear of coming out — and what it might do to his career as a Hollywood heartthrob.

“I was afraid that I would lose it all,” Jonathan, 39, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing his decision to come out in 2017. “I mean, for decades everyone tells you you’re going to lose all your teenage girl fans [if you come out] they’re all gonna hate you. And if you lose them, then no one will watch your movies, so no one will cast you. And that is the harsh truth of what you hear.”

Jonathan Bennett was photographed arriving at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. [Shutterstock]Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for Jonathan. “To be honest quite the opposite happened,” he shared. “The girls that I have that are fans from Mean Girls just fell even more in love with me as a person, because they saw the real me. And when you see the real person, meaning their true authentic self, it’s hard not to love them.”

Not only did Jonathan’s fans become more loyal, sharing his truth actually led to more work, not less. “I got cast in the first gay storyline on Hallmark Channel, and started paving the way,

