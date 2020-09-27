jordyn-woods,-23,-goes-instagram-official-with-karl-anthony-towns,-24,-in-romantic-beach-pics:-‘i-found-you’

See Pics

September 26, 2020 11:50PM EDT

Jordyn Woods confirmed she’s dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns while on vacation! The duo stunned as they shared a cuddle on a picturesque beach.

Jordyn Woods, 23, just made it Instagram official with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, 24! The couple posed up a storm on a beach in Mexico — where Jordyn celebrated her 23rd birthday — and looked so in love. In one photo, Jordyn cozies up to Karl-Anthony while standing barefoot on the sand, and in the next, they shared a snuggle as they sat in front of the ocean. “I found you, then I found me,” she captioned the photos along with a white heart emoji, shared on Saturday, Sept. 26. How sweet!

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony twinned in Versace swimwear, making the moment even cuter! The FRSTPLCE Fitness founder rocked the $575 “Acanthus” print one-piece, while Karl-Antony sported the matching $485 men’s swim trunk. The print features Versace’s signature gold leaf accent with a subtle leopard, similar to the brand’s “Barocco” swimsuit and matching pool float Jordyn rocked on Instagram earlier this week. Jordyn also accessorized with two of Cartier’s $6,300 “Juste Un Clou” nail bracelets, which she’s been sporting all trip long.

Her mom Elizabeth Woods couldn’t be happier about the romantic post! “Ok I’m crying,” the momager gushed. The big post comes shortly after Jordyn and Karl-Anthony were spotted packing on the PDA at her birthday bash! With his arm wrapped around her waist, he gushed “Happy Bday QUEEN” via his IG story. The Minnesota Timberwolves player pulled out all the stops for his leading lady’s birthday, dropping some serious coin on a Chanel clutch, two Hermès Birkin bags and a signed Michael Jordan jersey (the theme of her birthday,

