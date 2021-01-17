jordyn-woods-begs-for-prayers-for-her-bf-karl-anthony-towns-after-he’s-diagnosed-with-covid

See Message

January 17, 2021 1:23PM EST

Model Jordyn Woods is praying for a ‘speedy recovery’ for her athlete boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Jordyn Woods, 23, is asking fans to pray for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, after he tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram Story on January 16 to thank fans for the outpouring of support, after her beau revealed his diagnosis. “I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers and concern. My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery,” the model wrote.

Jordyn Woods is praying for her boyfriend’s COVID-19 recovery. Image: BACKGRID

Her NBA star boyfriend, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has lost 7 family members to the deadly coronavirus, including his mother Jacqueline Towns. Jordyn also penned a message directly to Karl-Anthony, writing, “Be strong @karltowns. You’re a true fighter this is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this,” she wrote, adding the praying hands and heart emojis.

Jordyn added, “Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there…you’re one of the strongest people I know.” The athlete first revealed his diagnosis after a routine NBA test. “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” he said in a statement.

