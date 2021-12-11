Jordyn Woods Sizzles In Sultry Brown Bikini After 30 Lb. Weight Loss — Watch

Watch

December 11, 2021 1:07AM EST

Jordyn Woods is sizzling in several patterned looks and a gorgeous brown bikini for a new campaign with Matte Swim.

Jordyn Woods is a stunning vision in numerous skimpy bikinis and tight outfits, showing off her stellar curves in a new campaign for Matte Swim. In the video, posted to her Instagram, the model and influencer showed off her 30-pound weight loss in numerous looks, including a multi-colored, strappy, skimpy bikini, a bra top with matching leggings style, and a beautiful brown two piece, perfectly fitting her frame as she walked poolside.

Ever since the 24-year-old dropped 30 lbs., she’s definitely been out and about, sporting gorgeous looks in the process. From favoring body-con outfits that show off her killer curves to wearing revealing looks on her Instagram, she certainly has a gorgeous look to share. And in addition to her solo shots, the reality star also shares adorable pics of she and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, whom she’s dated for over a year.

In an adorable GQ couples quiz, the pair talked intimate details of their relationship, with Karl sharing some sweet details about his girl. “Let me tell you something, fans… man. Women change you. Women change you.” He continued, “I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time.”

Jordyn Woods ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock).

The dynamic duo have certainly been through a lot together,

