josh-peck-reveals-whether-he’s-still-friends-with-drake-bell-after-wedding-drama

Five years after Drake Bell called out Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, Josh spoke about the rift and whether he and his ‘Drake & Josh’ co-star have buried the hatchet.

Sadly, don’t expect a Drake & Josh reunion in the near future. When Josh Peck appeared on the Mar. 16 episode of Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards’ BFFs podcast, the hosts asked Josh, 35, if he and Drake Bell were still friends. “Not really. No,” said Josh, who also addressed how Drake, 35, tweeted a snarky comment in 2017 when he wasn’t invited to Josh and Paige O’Brien’s wedding. “The dirty little secret … was that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for the ten years since we made the show,” said Josh, per E! News. “But no one needed to know that.”

“I was happy to just die with that secret that like, we made this thing that people really love, but maybe we weren’t that close. So I didn’t invite him to my wedding because I hadn’t really [been] talking to him in many, many years,” added Josh.

Josh and Drake in 2014 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Drake got people talking in 2017 when he tweeted, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…” on the same day that Josh and Paige tied the knot. Drake also tweeted, “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.” Both tweets were quickly deleted.

“I’m getting married that night, and I see these text messages from him, like cursing me out, coming for me,” Josh added. “On the night of my wedding… I don’t care about me,

» Read Full Article