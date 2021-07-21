joshua-jackson-reveals-jodie-turner-smith-proposed

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 20, 2021 / 08:40 PM

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question.

While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

He revealed there was a “lead up to it” but he didn’t know Turner-Smith, 34, would propose.

“But she was quite adamant, and she was right,” he said while looking at his ring. “This is the best choice I’ve ever made.”

Watch the clip below:



RELATED: Hollywood New Comer Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Glam Gucci Lilac Mermaid Gown At ‘Queen & Slim’ Premiere

Back in December, it was reported the couple secretly wed. They made their first public appearance at Turner-Smith’s big-screen premiere of Queen & Slim at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. However, they began dating in November of 2018 after they were seen together walking in Los Angeles.

They welcomed their daughter, named Janie Jackson, in April 2020.

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway,

» Read Full Article