Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 20, Bundles Up During Rare Sighting At Grocery Store — Pic

March 27, 2021 1:19PM EDT

Iris Law rocked a beige puffer jacket and bright green pants when she was spotted heading to a grocery store in London.

Jude Law‘s 20-year-old daughter Iris Law proved she’s super stylish, no matter how casual the occasion. The British model, whom Jude shares with his ex-wife Sadie Frost was spotted picking up some essentials at a North London grocery store on March 25, while wearing a colorful ensemble. She donned a brown puffer jacket which featured bright yellow detailing around the collar, along with green sweat pants and brown sneakers. The brunette beauty tucked her tresses into a patterned beanie and stayed safe with a bright blue surgical face mask.

The up-and-coming model and actress has become a Gen Z superstar on social media, and recently proved she has a multitude of talents. She posed for a sultry snap while in Italy back in August 202, and posted a series of pics in a barely-there bikini, which she made herself. “Eeeeep I designed and sewed this bikini the day before I came away do u like it?” she captioned the carousel post, adding a clown emoji and a brain emoji. She rocked a pink and blue two-piece swimsuit which featured a strappy halter-neck design and a tie around her waist.

Iris also recently opened up to British Vogue about her life in quarantine. “I was supposed to start my gap year this year and go to Japan two weeks after lockdown started in March,” she told the outlet. Instead, she turned her focus to raising funds for frontline workers,

