judi-dench,-85,-proves-you-can-tiktok-at-any-age-in-hilarious-video-with-grandson-who-looks-like-ed-sheeran

TikTok fans raved over ‘national treasure’ Judi Dench and her 23-year-old grandson, Sam Williams. He has an uncanny resemblance to a certain red-haired pop star!

Judi Dench, 85, danced as Old Deuteronomy on Cats, and she’s now bopping to the viral “Laxed (Siren Beat)” song on TikTok. The legendary theater performer and actress proved that her skills are transferable into TikTok challenges, which you can see in her grandson Sam Williams‘ TikTok video below. Judi’s daughter and Sam’s mom, Finty Williams, 47, also joined in on this “family TikTok” that was shared on June 13.

The comments section was basically a variation of the two same comments: how amazing Judi is, and how much her 23-year-old grandson is Ed Sheeran’s red-haired doppelgänger. “Ed and Judi,” one TikTok fan wrote, and another commented, “This has made my day! Dame Judi is a national treasure.” This family linage is so loved, a third fan even wrote, “When your granny is Dame Judi you get to say Ed Sheeran looks like you! Get in line Ed, Royalty first.” No shade towards Ed, though.

Fans constantly compare Judi Dench’s grandson, Sam Williams, to Ed Sheeran! (Shutterstock)

This isn’t Judi’s first rodeo with TikTok. Repeat fans returned to Sam’s page after watching the youngster and his grandma do a dance duet to yung gravy’s remix of the classic “Baby Come Back,” called “Cheryl,” on April 15. The video racked up more than one million likes — their latest collaboration is well on its way towards that number, with nearly half a million views! Judi and Sam returned for another dancing TikTok on May 5, that time to Young Thug and Future’s hit “Relationship.” However, this latest TikTok was the first time Sam didn’t have to duet with his grandmother through a computer screen.

» Read Full Article