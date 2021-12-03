juice-wrld-&-justin-bieber-confront-their-demons-in-new-song-‘wandered-to-la’

Listen

December 3, 2021 12:19AM EST

Nearly two years after the death of Juice WRLD, the rapper’s legacy continues to shine bright, and helping keep his spirit alive is Justin Bieber on Juice’s new track.

December 8, 2021 marks two years since the world lost Juice WRLD to an accidental overdose. Two days following this sad anniversary, his estate will drop Fighting Demons, his second posthumous album, and fans got a taste today (Dec. 3) with “Wandered To LA.” In the new song, Juice (born Jarad Higgins) teams up with Justin Bieber, both confronting their demons as they sing about drug use and mental health.

“I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore, little did I know, I’d find a little more,” he sings. “Love at my hotel room door, from the bed to the hotel room floor.” Later, he touches on substance issues and mental health. “Maybe it’s the love, maybe it’s the drugs, maybe it’s because my girlfriend is the plug,” he sings, later adding, “She loves drugs, she goes hardcore, she’s hidin’ from the truth, inside of the rug . . . you see the ghost on her front porch, you see the blood at her front door.”

“Wandered to LA” comes three weeks after “Already Dead,” the first single from Fighting Demons. That was a song fans were demanding for years. Juice WRLD first previewed the track on his Instagram in 2018, per Genius. After his passing in 2019, some thought the song had been lost. However, in March 2021, Lil Bibby – the manager of Juice’s label, Grade A Productions – tweeted a snippet of the track, along with the message,

» Read Full Article