julia-fox-revealed-she’s-a-‘die-hard’-kardashians-fan-2-weeks-before-meeting-kanye-west

January 8, 2022 12:00AM EST

Julia Fox admitted she’s watched ‘KUWTK’ since 2007 as she gabbed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship on her Dec. 17 podcast.

Mere weeks before Julia Fox, 31, met and went on dates with Kanye West, 44, the actress admitted she’s a fan of his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, and her family. The Uncut Gems actress got onto the topic while chatting about Kim’s hot new relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, and Kimye’s on-going divorce during an episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits.

“Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” she began, before confessing she’s been a viewer of the families now-wrapped E! reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since day one. “I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she hilariously went on.

She added that she “wanted” Kris Jenner’s clan, that also includes Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, “to be my family,” explaining that she’s a “die-hard, OG fan.” Julia went on, “You feel like you know them…it’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

A mere two weeks later, Julia met Kanye (know just Ye) while out in Miami for New Year’s Eve. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote about their initial meeting in Interview magazine that also included plenty of sexy PDA photos. “He had me and my friends laughing,

