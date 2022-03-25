Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Recreates Julia Roberts’ ‘Pretty Woman’ Look With Thigh-High PVC Boots

March 25, 2022
kanye-west’s-ex-julia-fox-recreates-julia-roberts’-‘pretty-woman’-look-with-thigh-high-pvc-boots
Written by
0

See Pic

March 25, 2022 9:43AM EDT

Vivian Ward, is that you? Julia Fox’s fashion choice for a trip to a Hollywood strip mall sure is reminiscent of Julia Roberts’ iconic rom-com character.

Apparently, Julia Fox and Julia Roberts share more than just a first name. The 32-year-old actress/model (we’re talking about Julia Fox here) stepped out at a Hollywood strip mall on March 23 wearing a pair of thigh-high PVC black boots similar to the ones Julia Roberts’ wears as Vivian Ward in her beloved rom-com Pretty Woman. Julia Fox showcased the boots just as well as Julia Roberts, 54, does in the iconic film. Talk about two gorgeous women who know how to strut their stuff!

Julia FoxJulia Fox at a strip mall in Hollywood on March 23 (Photo: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com)

Aside from the boots, the two Julia’s outfits were different. Julia Fox walked the strip mall in a tiny white crop top that just barely covered her breasts. Her cute top matched her stylish white skirt, while her Pretty Woman-inspired boots were identical to the pair of massive black gloves that nearly reached to her shoulders. The Uncut Gems star also sported a pair of sunglasses and held a small black purse in her hand.

In Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts wears some skimpy clothes playing a Hollywood prostitute and escort to rich businessman played by Richard Gere. One of Vivian’s most infamous outfits (which can be seen below) includes a short pink top, black mini skirt, and of course, the thigh-high boots.

Pretty WomanJulia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ (Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock)

This isn’t the first time Julia Fox’s style has been compared to another A-list celebrity.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

beyonce-rocks-flared-jeans-in-sweet-new-pda-photos-with-husband-jay-z

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

September 9, 2021

Fashion Design Kate Spade Found Dead of an Apparent Suicide

June 6, 2018
pink-helps-dying-fan-with-cancer-complete-her-bucket-list

Pink Helps Dying Fan With Cancer Complete Her Bucket List

December 4, 2021