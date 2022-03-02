julia-fox-reveals-why-dating-kanye-west-was-the-‘best-thing’-to-happen-to-her

Two weeks after ending her relationship with Kanye West, Julia Fox reminisced about the romance and why she has no regrets about the less-than-two-month affair.

Julia Fox opened up about her brief relationship with Kanye West while attending the premiere of The Batman in New York City on March 1. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Julia told Entertainment Tonight. “It was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.” She also confirmed that she and Kanye are “still friends” following their split.

Kanye and Julia started dating after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party. They were hot and heavy for a month and a half, with Kanye even lavishing the actress with a Birkin bag on her birthday at the beginning of February. After several PDA-filled outings, though, Julia confirmed on Feb. 14 that she and Kanye had split. However, a rep for Julia revealed that they “remain good friends and collaborators” after the breakup.

Kanye West and Julia Fox before their breakup. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Since ending things with Julia, Kanye has been spending an ample amount of time with 24-year-old Chaney Jones, who noticeably resembles his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. On March 1, Kanye seemingly confirmed his relationship with Cheney by re-posting a photo of them on Instagram with a “heart” emoji as the caption. Chaney commented on the post with, “My love,” and the same heart emoji, as well.

Kanye West and Julia Fox in matching denim outfits. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, amidst all this, Kim has been hoping to “terminate” her marriage to Kanye as soon as possible.

