Celebrities

Julia Stiles Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

by Friday, November 19, 2021
julia-stiles-is-pregnant,-expecting-baby-no.-2-with-husband-preston-cook

Happy Birthday Julia Stiles!: E! News Rewind

Julia Stiles is going to be a mother of two!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Save the Last Dance actress attended the premiere of her upcoming movie, Humans, where she debuted her baby bump. The 40-year-old actress cradled her stomach in a black turtleneck dress, which highlighted the star’s glowing skin.

Julia’s rep later confirmed to E! News that she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Preston J. Cook early next year.

The actress hasn’t discussed her pregnancy on social media, though she sparked some speculation when she promoted the podcast Dear Doula on her Instagram in October. Julia captioned a brief teaser, “OMG this is so great. Parents, you need this. Even if you don’t have kids, you may just want to listen to Brandi’s voice.”

The 10 Things I Hate About You star is private when it comes to her life at home, but she’s said that becoming a mother to her son, Strummer Cook, has made her a better actress.

“One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don’t come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work,” she previously told People

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

That being said, Julia told the Mom Brain podcast hosts, Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin, that she will always prioritize her son. “Strummer so far is very adaptable,” she explained. “But I don’t think that I would take a job that would take me away from him.”

As for her marriage to Peter,

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Simple and Effective Practices for Graceful Aging

Next post →

Venus Williams' EleVen Activewear Brand Launches King Richard-Inspired Collection