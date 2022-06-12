Menu
Julianne Hough Shakes Her Hips In New Video: Watch

June 11, 2022
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Genny same outfit as catwalk model *5158065c

Julianne Hough 42nd Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 06 Jan 2016 WEARING KAUFMAN-FRANCO

Image Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Polk Imaging/Shutterstock

Dancing With The Stars star Julianne Hough surely still knows how to shake it! On June 11, she took to her Instagram to show the world a video of her grooving to some modern music in a free spirited manner.

In the video, Julianne showed off her seriously sensual moves in a pair of high waisted jeans and a cream crop top while “MAMIII” by Becky G played in the background. She then showed her Instagram followers around backstage of her Broadway comedy show POTUS.

Looks like Julianne is clearly handling the single life well. The dancer finalized her divorce to professional hockey player Brooks Laich in February of 2022. The two wed in July of 2017, and split in May of 2020 after they vacationed together in Idaho. However, the two apparently tried very hard to make the relationship work before the divorce, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

“Julianne and Brooks still have so much love for each other, they did everything they could to save their marriage,” the source said. “They even hoped taking some time to live apart might bring them back together but ultimately it had the opposite effect and made them realize they are better off going their separate ways.”

Julianne Hough

However, the pair reportedly ended their marriage on amicable terms. “There is no anger or bitterness, they are sad that things didn’t work out the way they had hoped when they walked down the aisle but they are both at peace with the decision.

