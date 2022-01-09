jumpstart-your-new-year's-goals-with-these-amazon-picks-from-kandi-burruss

E! Illustration

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there’s anyone to turn to for insights on goal setting, it’s Kandi Burruss. She is always working hard, trying new things, and setting goals for herself. Starting 2022, Kandi said that she is all about having a “healthier lifestyle” this year, per her recent Amazon Live session.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared her favorite products to jumpstart your fitness journey. She revealed her insights for organizing your schedule and your kitchen. If you want to make the most of this year, Kandi’s fitness, health, kitchen, beauty, and organizational picks are the products you need to jumpstart your success.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S and L Bands Included)

“Is one of your resolutions to get into shape, get fit, be more healthy? We all need to be more healthy. Get fit for 2022 because we wanna be fine for the summer time. This has a smartwatch. The smartwatch is so helpful when you are trying to really get fit. It watches your steps, it helps you with your heart rate, and it tells you so many things. It’s one of the best smart watches of all time. If you thought about getting one of these,

