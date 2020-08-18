justin-bieber-fans-think-they’ve-caught-him-watching-selena-gomez’s-new-show-on-hbo-max  

See Pic

Justin Bieber was relaxing while watching HBO Max on August 17, when fans noticed that his ex, Selena Gomez’s new cooking show appeared on the screen. Now, Beliebers are buzzing that he was tuning in to see his ex on TV.

Despite being a married man, Justin Bieber can’t escape his past romance with Selena Gomez — at least when it comes to fans who continue to ship the exes. The Grammy winner, 26, unknowingly stirred up internet buzz after he shared a photo of his HBO Max watchlist to Instagram Stories on August 17. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Sel’s Selena + Chef lemon-decorated show promo in the top left of Justin’s screen. Although her face wasn’t visible in the shot, fans still went wild over his post.

“Justin Bieber accidentally slips up and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show! Thoughts?” one fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of Justin’s Instagram Story. At a quick glance, it may appear as if JB was tuning in to see Selena whip up a tasty meal. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

If you zoom into the photo, Selena’s show is included in JB’s suggested shows to watch on HBO Max — not on his actual watchlist. Other fans even pointed out the latter in Justin’s defense. But, there were also critics who questioned why the singer would even share the photo, noting that it could be grounds for stirring up controversy.

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez during separate outings. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

“To be honest, it’s not on his watchlist. But, it’s weird he took the picture and showed Selena’s cooking show when he knows the world will talk about it,” another fan tweeted.

