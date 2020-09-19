justin-bieber-surprises-fans-practicing-a-dance-routine-to-his-new-hit-‘holy’-&-their-reaction-is-priceless

Watch

September 19, 2020 12:25PM EDT

Justin Bieber fans are loving his new song ‘Holy’, and one youth gospel group got a massive surprise when the singer dropped by their dance rehearsal.

Justin Bieber loves surprising his fans, and most recently decided to sneak up on a group of youngsters dancing to his new song “Holy”. The Canadian crooner dropped his latest collab with Chance The Rapper on September 18, and gave a group of fans in West Hollywood the surprise of a lifetime when he dropped by their dance rehearsal. The youth gospel group was practicing their routine in front of a fire station, and in the clip, Justin could be seen emerging from the station as the group danced with their backs to him.

The “Sorry” singer was then seen watching from the side, as he kept his identity concealed behind a white face mask. At the conclusion of the song, Justin took his face mask off to offer the group some words of encouragement, and they were seriously shocked! He even posed for a snap with the kids, as they all gathered around and appeared totally elated to be meeting the singer.

Justin Bieber surprises a group of fans. Image: MEGA

JB released his new song seven months after dropping Changes, and the music video even featured Star actress and devoted Belieber, Ryan Destiny. Justin and Ryan play a couple hit hard by the current “global situation” — which one would presume is the coronavirus pandemic — and after losing their jobs and being evicted from their apartment. In the clip, they’re left to wander the street at night, and that’s where That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama makes an appearance.

