justin-timberlake-and-jessica-biel-are-fierce-scrabble-competitors-in-adorable-photos

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying bye, bye, bye to friendly competition as the pair recently did battle over a board game.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Jessica shared a photo to Instagram of husband Justin sitting across the table from her while they played what appeared to be a fairly intense bout of Scrabble. The pic showed Justin staring intently at the camera with his hands on his knees as he seemed to be getting into a take-no-prisoners state of mind.

“GAME ON @justintimberlake,” Jessica, 39, captioned it, proving she was also not here to make friends.

Clearly, there was one big question on all of their fans’ minds after she shared the pic: Who prevailed? In fact, even Jessica’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell took to the comments section to ask, “Who won????”

Other social media users weighed in on the debate. “With that poker face from Jess …. I think she’s the winner,” one individual wrote. Another fan encouraged Jessica by commenting, “Slay him with his own song titles.”

Eventually, Jessica ended the mystery by sharing a different pic to her Instagram Story of Justin, 40, facing the Scrabble board, but this time, the “Cry Me a River” singer had a big smile on his face. “For the record…he whopped me,” she added.

Perhaps one possible explanation for Justin’s broad smile can be gleaned from the words that were spelled out on the board at the time. After all, only three words had been played, but one of those three was, well, “sex.” Real mature, guys.

It’s safe to say that Justin and Jessica’s lives involve plenty of time for games these days,

