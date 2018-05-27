K-SYRAN World Premiere: Shake That Booty

K-SYRAN

Stonebridge, Cutmore and Manhattan Clique remix K-Syran’s steamy new summer dance track

The mighty Stonebridge*, Cutmore** and Manhattan Clique*** flex their remix muscles as they’re enlisted by Norwegian singer/songwriter, K-Syran, to form her remix army with the release of her stonking new dance track, ‘Shake That Booty’ released 13 July. K-Syran’s Nordic invasion of global dance-floors continues to build momentum as she hands-picks Swedish giant, Stonebridge and Danish, Manhattan Clique, to grind their genius into her Norwegian vocals; with a dash of UK inspiration from globally-renowned, Cutmore.

Fresh as a peach and oozing uber sex appeal, ‘Shake That Booty’ trips and teases K-Syran’s deep rich vocals around a sound-bed of delicious electronic house beats, ‘Shake That Booty’ comes shrink-wrapped with anthemic potential as it’s distinctive ‘yeah, shake that bootie’ lyrics loop lushiously throughout the song, commanding hands stretch to the skies and that booties shake til they break.

“This is my most fun track to date,” comments K-Syran, “There’s no denying that when people are happy there’s usually a little booty shake in the way they walk and dance. This track conveys that ultimate happiness and fun, it’s a cheeky ‘wink’ to everyone out there to enjoy the summer and get their ‘beach-peaches’ out and ready to shake!”

With x2 US Billboard chart hits and x4 Music Week dance hits and a string of playlists across UK Gaydio, K-Syran is fast becoming an iconic figure on the UK dance scene. Now for 2018, she joins forces with some of the globes biggest remixers to deliver what is being dubbed as her best track to date – the spankingly juicy-fresh ‘Shake That Booty’.

The single ‘Shake That Booty’ is released on Intimacy Records on 13 July

For more information visit:

www.ksyran.com

https://www.facebook.com/ksyranmusic

https://twitter.com/ksyranmusic

https://www.instagram.com/ksyran/

Editor’s Notes:

* Stonebridge: Won global renown with his remix of the 1993 hit “Show Me Love” with Robin S. He has released several 12″ remixes, CDs, and has several singles, including “Put ‘Em High“, “Take Me Away” and “Freak On” from the debut album ‘Can’t Get Enough’ 2005. StoneBridge garnered a Grammy Award nomination for his remix of “Closer”. In 2012 StoneBridge received a BMI Songwriter of the year award for his contribution to Jason Derulo ‘Don’t Wanna Go Home’. He also mixes his weekly StoneBridge HKJ podcast. Besides running his two record labels Stoney Boy Music and Dirty Harry Records, StoneBridge tours worldwide as a DJ with recent shows in Las Vegas, Detroit, New York, Sydney, Jakarta, Chicago, Stockholm and Dubai.

** Cutmore: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Sia, Disclosure, Avicii, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Bublé are just some of the major artists who have all had the official Cutmore treatment. Since 2009, his authentic style of productions quickly earned him huge success all over the world where he has already achieved multiple US and UK Dance Chart Number 1’s, recently achieving his 10th Billboard Number 1 for remixing Katy Perry’s ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, and his 1st US Number 1 Album for his production on Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Piece By Piece Remixed’.

Cutmore now also produces for Kiss FM as part of the ‘@LIVE AT KISS’ Drive Time show on Fridays, mixing the latest tracks to their peaktime audience of over 4.6 million listeners in total per week.

*** The Manhattan Clique are producers, remixers and writers Philip Larsen and Chris Smith, also known as “MHC”. Their successes have been reflected in the Music Week Club and Pop charts in the UK, plus the Billboard dance chart in the US, as well as frequent radio play.

The duo have worked with artists including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Timbaland, Nicole Scherzinger, La Roux, Britney Spears, The Veronicas, The Saturdays, Keri Hilson, Esmee Denters and Toni Braxton. 2010-11 remixes have included Chris Brown, Diana Vickers, Example, Nelly Furtado, Ed Drewett, Katy Perry (four times), Fenech-Soler, Lady Gaga and others.

Read more celebrity music articles at Cliché Magazine

Images provided by Flickr CC License