kailyn-lowry-shades-ex-chris-lopez,-claims-he-‘mumbled’-through-an-episode-of-her-podcast

In an attempt to defend her podcast, Kailyn Lowry insisted she invited Chris Lopez onto ‘Coffee Convos’ to tell his side of the story but was ‘unable’ to air the episode.

It looks like Kailyn Lowry is reigniting her feud with her ex, Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star voiced her latest diss while responding to complaints from fans who were wondering why Chris and her other ex, Javi Marroquin — whom she both shares children with — haven’t been invited onto her Coffee Convos podcast. “I wanted to clear the air really quickly,” Kailyn said in a video on her Instagram Story on June 2, in response to the Twitter backlash she had been seeing.

“Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once but twice,” Kailyn clarified at first, but had a much different tone when she added, “And Chris and I actually recorded an episode with [Kailyn’s co-host] Lindsie [Chrisley] for Coffee Convos. Unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it and so we were unable to air that episode.”

“So I just wanted to say that and know what you’re talking about before you talk s–t,” Kailyn then said. The MTV star’s public diss added to the many others Kailyn and Chris — who share their sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months — have exchanged over the past months. Regardless of this feud, Chris recently claimed that he was just “getting along” with Kailyn and accused her of creating “drama.”

Chris Lopez with one of his sons, Lux. [Instagram/@teenmomfanz]

Right before Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on May 4, a rumor went around that Chris would be featured in a scene on the show (despite not wanting to be a part of it).

