Kamala Harris is the first woman and first African-American or South Asian to become California’s Attorney General. Prior to her present post, which she began in 2011, Harris served two terms as San Francisco’s District Attorney, where she developed a reputation for opposing the death penalty and for defending San Francisco’s immigrant rights laws.

