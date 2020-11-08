kamala-history-makes-history

Published 2 hours ago

Written by Deborah D. Douglas

Saying “Vice President Kamala Harris” has a nice ring to it. But would “President Harris” sound even better? Given her trajectory, one day we could be potentially looking at the first woman president. And she is Black.

America struck a blow blatant racism, xenophobia, nationalism, and misogyny in choosing Joe Biden as its 46th president and Harris as our first woman vice president. As we absorb this moment of reclamation, placing the country in saner hands, we can also start getting used to the possibility of a woman president again.

Because Harris is Black, the nation gets to spend the next four and possibly eight years making the mental adjustment. Brace yourself because this … is … happening.

Vice presidents often get lost in the shadow of the presidents they serve under. As a Black woman who also celebrates her South Asian roots, Harris won’t go unnoticed. She will be a beacon to Black women who have galvanized their political power to demand the Democrats show up for them the way they’ve shown up for the party. Harris is already a source of pride in the South Asian community. Think of what she will mean for girls and their capacity to imagine what they can grow up and become.

Kamala Devi Harris was born in Oakland, California, on October 20, 1964. Her father, Donald Harris, was an economist from Jamaica who taught at Stanford University. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, from India, became a cancer research scientist. When Harris’ parents divorced when she was 7, her mother raised Harris and her sister,

