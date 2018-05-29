Kanye West Addresses Critics in Travis Scott’s “Watch”

If you’ve been keeping up with social media lately, you’ve been probably been wondering the same thing: WTF is going on with Kanye? His antics, from posting photos wearing President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat to suggesting that slavery was a choice in his interview with TMZ, have led fans to question what’s going on in his head. Many celebrities, such as John Legend and Chance the Rapper, have spoken out on the situation, some in support of Kanye’s pro-Trump tweets and some against it. His new song entitled “Lift Yourself,” has left the public genuinely confused at his motives for his next big release. In his interview with TMZ, Kanye sheds light on the state of his mental health. He mentions his addiction to opioids after his on-stage breakdown in 2016.

In his recent feature on Travis Scott’s single “Watch,” Kanye addresses some of his critics’ concerns:

Wanna know how I feel? Step into my minefield/

Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills/

Bet my wifey stay close, she know I’m on my Bezos/

Opioid addiction, pharmacy’s the real trap/

In the same year, Kanye revealed the tension between him, Beyonce, and Jay-Z. Jay-Z followed up this outburst on his song, “Kill Jay-Z,” in which he implied that Kanye is “insane.” In his collaboration with Travis Scott, Kanye responds to the concerns of his current mental health, claiming that he is speaking his mind freely on being a Trump supporter, with the following lyrics:

Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack/

One year it’s Illuminati, next year it’s the Sunken Place/

They don’t want me to change, nah, n**** run in place/

With an upcoming album to release in June, we can’t be sure Kanye has in store for us.

