kanye-west-blasts-issa-rae-over-‘snl’-joke

Published 22 hours ago

Rapper turned politician Kanye West didn’t find a Saturday Night Live skit funny that slammed his 2020 presidential bid. On Sunday (October 18), West took to social media to fire back at SNL and host Issa Rae.

In the sketch, Kenan Thompson played a talk show host interviewing characters played by Rae and Ego Nwodim. Rae’s character insisted that she would vote only for Black candidates. When asked about her choice for presidential, between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and West, she responded, “Kanye? F him!”

West shot back, “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful”

Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv

— ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

West announced his presidential bid in a tweet on July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION

— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The rapper threw his hat into the ring late and made the ballot in only a few states, the New York Times reported. However, some Democrats are concerned that West,

» Read Full Article