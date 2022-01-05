Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos

See Pics

January 5, 2022 12:02AM EST

Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time, in Julia’s New York City home.

Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.

The pair looked every bit NYC in their date night fits, as Kanye sported distressed dark grey jeans tucked into galosh-style work boots (a look he’s been recently favoring) and paired the look a blue-gray hoodie under a black jacket. Julia, for her part, looked elegant in a blue-and-black plush velvet coat, accessorizing the style with black pointed-toe boots, black gloves, and a small, black croc-embossed hand bag.

Kanye West and Julia Fox leave the August Wilson Theater after seeing ‘Slave Play’ (BACKGRID).

The “Off the Grid” rapper and the Uncut Gems actress were enjoying a night out on the town after a romantic dinner in Miami just a few nights ago. On that occasion, to celebrate the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner –again at Carbone — as seen in pictures here. In one photo, Kanye was seen gazing at Julia who was all smiles.

Kanye West out for an NYC date night with actress Julia Fox (BACKGRID).

The back-to-back dates comes after the “Famous” rapper dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his ex,

» Read Full Article