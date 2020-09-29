Kanye West Romances Kim Kardashian With A Private Outdoor ‘Dinner For Two’ — See Pic

See Pic

September 29, 2020 2:05AM EDT

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian overcame past marital drama for an outdoor date in a mysterious location! The couple even had a ‘date night’ the day prior.

It looks like Kanye West, 43, and Kim Kardashian, 39, are working through their relationship drama, because the spouses had another date! On Sept. 28, Kanye shared a photo of what his private evening with his wife of six years looked like: a dining table set up under the moonlight, illuminated by the headlights of a Tesla. They appeared to be in a secluded location surrounded by trees and mysterious tent buildings (you could see a piano inside one of them).

“Dinner for 2,” Kanye captioned the photo, and added a dove emoji. Kim retweeted the photo and added two dove emojis — which certainly seems like a positive sign! Before the date, Kim also shared stunning photos of herself rocking SKIMS shapewear, which were shot by none other than her husband. They even enjoyed a “date night” the night prior, which is what Kim wrote over a photo of her and Kanye’s feet on her Instagram Story. A cocktail drink and tiny purse stood between the couple; Kim appeared especially dressed up for the occasion with lace-up heels.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage appears to be on the mend, after Kanye controversially tweeted in July that he wanted to “get divorced” since “Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’” (which happened in 2018). Kanye also tweeted, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” after revealing at his first presidential rally that he and Kim considered having an abortion while expecting their first child,

