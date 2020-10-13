kanye-west’s-first-campaign-ad-is-all-about-faith

Published Yesterday

Kanye West unveiled his first 2020 campaign ad on Monday (October 12).

Appearing in front of a black-and-white American flag and spoke about faith, family and American success.

“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just, true justice?” the 43-year-old rapper and producer asks at the start of the ad. “We have to think about all these things together as a people.”

Kanye then focused on faith more specifically, a main focus of his campaign.

“To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored,” West said.

He continued: “We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other, to help each other to lift up each other.”

“Our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together,” ‘Ye added. “We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.”

Kanye West hasn’t spoken much about policy initiatives during his presidential run. Some of the issues he has touched on lighty include reducing household and student debt,

