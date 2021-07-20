kanye-west’s-new-album-is-‘light-years-ahead-of-its-time’

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 19, 2021 / 08:32 PM

Kanye West’s next studio album could be one of his best, according to attendees of his recent and secret listening party for it.

Two years after his Jesus Is King LP was released, the rapper and superproducer is returning with his much-anticipated Donda and it could drop as early as this Friday (July 23).

Buzz about the album, which was named for ‘Ye’s late mother, began circulating online after web personality Justin Laboy tweeted that West had played the upcoming album for him, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and more.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” said Laboy, via the social media platform. “The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

It was also Laboy who claimed the album is dropping this week.

Further details about Donda are just speculation, however other attendees of Sunday’s listening party claimed Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Westside Gunn and more are slated to make appearances on the project.

Multiple attendees of the listening party are confirming Kanye West’s new album will feature Baby Keem, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T & many more 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccjvEscb59

— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2021

Additionally, Live Nation announced a Donda listening event for Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, tickets for which just went on sale.

