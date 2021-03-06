kanye's-yeezy-450-in-cloud-white-shoes-sell-out-in-under-a-minute

Kanye West has still got the Midas touch when it comes to kicks, because his new offering from Adidas sold out in ONE MINUTE!!! The Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites flew off the virtual shelves, shutting down critics who thought the weird silhouette was… » Read Full Articles
Our Sponsors
My Facebook Page
Latest Tweets
Teeth Whitening Or Veneers: Which Is The Best Option - https://t.co/qZYO1AdbjZ https://t.co/SRvKGBvHdz
5 Tips for how to get Over Your Ex - https://t.co/A2GHH13uco https://t.co/EJ5Efja979
Tory Lanez to release his R&B capsule "PLAYBOY" this Friday, March 5 Featuring the Lead Single "Feels" Alongside… https://t.co/VvGu0pdl87
Akira Akbar Opens Up About Dreams And Lessons - https://t.co/cNG5swFVuB https://t.co/nsPZ6g9yad