kardashian-kids:-every-little-one-in-hollywood’s-most-famous-family-from-oldest-to-youngest

Learn everything you need to know about the Kardashian kids, from Mason all the way to little Stormi!

The Kardashian and Jenner kids might just be some of the most famous celebrity kiddos in the world! The youngsters’ lives have been in the public eye ever since they were born, and they’ve grown up right before longtime Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans’ eyes. So, let’s take a look at the next generation of KarJenner kids, who their parents are, and what you need to know about the youngsters as they continue to grow up!

Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian was seen leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu with her son Mason and a friend after dinner on March 29, 2021 [Backgrid].Mason Disick is the eldest Kardashian grandchild and the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The youngster was born on December 14, 2009 and actually shares his birthday with another one of his siblings! But more on that later. Kourtney found out that she was pregnant with Mason while filming KUWTK, and his birth was chronicled during the fourth season of the E! series. What a way to be welcomed into the world!

Penelope Disick

Up next is Mason’s little sister and Kris Jenner‘s first granddaughter, Penelope Disick! Penelope was born on July 8, 2012, and is Kourtney and Scott’s second child together. Penelope is lovingly nicknamed “P” by her family, and is super close to her cousin, North West. The twosome love to hang out together, and photos of the little girls are often posted by their famous moms on Instagram. How sweet!

North West

Kanye West and his daughter North West performing on the runway during the “Yeezy Season 8” show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris [Splashnews].North West is the first child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West.

